For the drive home in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
