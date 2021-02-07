Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.81. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.