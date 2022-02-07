 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

