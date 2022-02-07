For the drive home in Davenport: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect peri…
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …