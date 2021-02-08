This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 0.61. A 5-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
