Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

