Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 2.51. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

