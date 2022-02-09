This evening in Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
