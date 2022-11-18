 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frigid conditions in the Quad Cities through the weekend

It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details in our updated forecast video.

5 simple but comforting recipes to enjoy in cold weather

This week's recipe roundup focuses on recipes that are perfect for cold weather or anytime you need a little comfort.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

