Frigid conditions in the Quad Cities through the weekend

5 simple but comforting recipes to enjoy in cold weather
This week's recipe roundup focuses on recipes that are perfect for cold weather or anytime you need a little comfort.
This paella is simple to make since it bakes in the oven and doesn’t require the traditional rotating of the pan on top of the stove for even heat.
Chock-full of red Swiss chard leaves, vibrant orange butternut squash nuggets and mahogany red bits of oil-marinated sun-dried tomatoes, this soup is soul-satisfying.
If you crave Olive Garden’s zuppa Toscana, you need to make this recipe.
This pizza and mac and cheese mash-up recipe is perfect for those times when you just can’t choose.
Fruit crisps might have been one of the first desserts recorded. Still, they never seem to go out of style.