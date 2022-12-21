Full details on the winter storm set to sweep across Iowa

Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be in our latest forecast video.
10 things you need to do to get your home ready for winter
Furnace inspection
To ensure your system is running properly, have your furnace inspected by a professional to achieve maximum output. By having your furnace inspected, your chance of a breakdown during the coldest days of the year can be reduced.
Adjust ceiling fans
Make sure your ceiling fans are running in a clockwise direction. This will push the heated air to the floor, thus warming the house.
Inspect your roof
Inspect your roof for any damaged, loose or missing shingles. Failure to do so could result in a leak into your home, causing significant damage.
Clean your gutters
Properly inspecting and cleaning your gutters limits the chance of water backing up against your house and causing damage to your roof. This can also limit the chance of leaks into your home and ice dams forming.
Direct your water
By directing water away from your home, you limit the chance of large amounts of ice and ensure that water doesn’t run into your foundation and freeze, causing damage to your home.
Turn off outdoor faucets
It is important to remember to drain existing water from all hoses and underground sprinklers. Undrained water can freeze and expand, causing pipes to burst.
Stow unneeded yard tools
Stow summer and fall yard tools properly to ensure that your garage is prepared for the upcoming weather.
Test your sump pump
Check your sump pump to ensure it is working properly. For complete instructions on testing your pump, check your homeowner’s manual.
Inspect your chimney
Before you start burning the annual Yule log, have your chimney inspected by a professional. This will help prevent chimney fires and ensure your chimney is ready for the winter.
Restock winter supplies
Get stocked up on salt or ice melt. It is important to make sure you have the proper equipment to remove any debris or snow before the first snow of the season.
