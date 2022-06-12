Heat advisory issued as temps expected to climb into the 90s with heat indices over 100

For the first 11 days of June, the average daily temperature was 1.3 degrees below normal, with the warmest day reaching 86 degrees on the June 5, and the lowest overnight low reaching 50 degrees on the June 4.

But that is about to change as a heatwave moves in Monday through Wednesday that will send high temperatures well into the 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees.

“We have a heat advisory that runs from noon Monday straight through to 7 p.m. Wednesday,” meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Gibbs said the Quad-City region would be under a “highly amplified pattern.”

“We have a strong low over the Pacific Northwest, and a strong high in the Southeast,” he said. “That is forcing our flow of air to be more southwesterly. You can watch it hit the mountains in New Mexico and hit the Front Range in Colorado and move toward us.”

The high temperature Monday is expected to hit 92 degrees, 10 degrees above the normal high of 82 degrees. Heat indices are expected to reach 101 degrees.

The record high for Monday is 98 degrees set in 1987, according to National Weather Service statistics.

The overnight low Monday is expected to be 77 degrees, 17 degrees above the normal overnight low of 60 degrees.

There is a risk of showers and thunderstorms Monday morning.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, Gibbs said, with the high reaching about 98 degrees. The heat index is expected to reach 105. The normal high temperature for the day is 83.

The overnight low Tuesday is expected to be about 75 degrees.

The record high for Tuesday is 101 degree, also set in 1987, according to the National Weather Service.

A cool front will move in later Wednesday, but until that arrives the high is expected to climb to 96 degrees with a heat index of 100. The normal high for Wednesday also is 83 degrees. The overnight low is expected to dip to 69 degrees as the cool front moves through.

There is a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The record high for Wednesday is 96 set in 2016, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see high temperatures in the middle 80s and overnight lows in the 60s, but the heat returns Sunday as the mercury once again climbs above 90 for a daytime high.

