Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted.…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degr…
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is med…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 …
Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Davenport's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s …
This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gu…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.