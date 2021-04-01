 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News