Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Davenport, IA
