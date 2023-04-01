Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.