Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Davenport, IA
