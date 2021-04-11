Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 8:21 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Davenport, IA
