The forecast is showing a hot day in Davenport. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nothing to complain about today! Dry, not much wind, and above normal temperatures. Find out how much warmer we'll get this week, when rain wi…
Temperatures below normal for early April today and gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Another dangerous day expected in Iowa Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind look likely and strong tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…