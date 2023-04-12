Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.