Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

