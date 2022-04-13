Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.