Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach …
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. I…