Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Davenport, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Davenport, IA
