Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.