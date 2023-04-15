Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Davenport, IA
