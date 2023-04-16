Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Quad Cities area. Heavy rain and lightning will be common and damaging win…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Nothing to complain about today! Dry, not much wind, and above normal temperatures. Find out how much warmer we'll get this week, when rain wi…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …