Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.