Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Davenport, IA
