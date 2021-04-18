 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

