Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.