Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening in the Quad Cities area. Heavy rain and lightning will be common and damaging win…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sund…