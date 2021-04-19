 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

