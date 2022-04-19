Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Th…