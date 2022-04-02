 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

