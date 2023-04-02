Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Davenport, IA
