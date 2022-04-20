Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
