It will be a warm day in Davenport. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Davenport, IA
