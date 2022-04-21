Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
