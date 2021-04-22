Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.