Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Davenport, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.