The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.