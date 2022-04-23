Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Davenport, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Th…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 …
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.