Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Davenport, IA
