Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

