Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…