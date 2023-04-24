Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Davenport, IA
