Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Davenport, IA
