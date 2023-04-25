Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.