Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Davenport, IA
