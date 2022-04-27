Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Davenport, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.