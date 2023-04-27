Davenport folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Davenport, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday, but thanks to an area of low pressure, showers are expected as well. Find out when…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today…
Heavy rain and lightning are likely today and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. Find out which hazards are mo…