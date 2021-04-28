Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Davenport, IA
