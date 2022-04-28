Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Davenport, IA
